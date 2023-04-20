Yanks’ Stanton on injuries: ‘It’s unacceptable this often’

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is openly frustrated after being sidelined with injuries for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Stanton says being hurt is “unacceptable this often” and doesn’t like putting the team ”in a tough spot.” Yankees manager Aaron Boone estimates Stanton will be sidelined for six weeks. Stanton strained his left hamstring Saturday when getting to second base with a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The five-time All-Star is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games.

