Yanks overcome Boone ejection, rally for 4-3 win over Guards

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tiebreaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and the New York Yankees survived a nerve-racking finish for a 4-3 win over the Guardians. Cabrera’s shot to right off Clase scored Giancarlo Stanton, who reached on an infield single with one out and went to second on shortstop Amed Rosario’s throwing error. Yankees closer Clay Holmes loaded the bases in the ninth on a hit batter and two walks before striking out Rosario. The series finale included Yankees manager Aaron Boone being ejected in the first inning following a play, and second-base umpire Larry Vanover getting struck in the face by a relay throw in the fifth. Franchy Cordero homered again for the Yankees.

