Yanks’ Donaldson stays on injured list with hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will remain on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring after feeling discomfort during a minor league rehabilitation assignment. The former AL MVP was injured on April 5 in the Yankees’ sixth game this season while running between home and first on a flyout. He went 1 for 3 on Tuesday in his first game with Double-A Somerset and felt the tightness, then was sent for a scan. Manager Aaron Boone says Donaldson has a Grade 1 strain. A three-time All-Star, Donaldson is 2 for 16 for the Yankees this season.

