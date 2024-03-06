Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón gives up 2 homers vs. Rays; Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani stays hot

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon walks off the field after being taken out of the game in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

Carlos Rodón gave up two more homers over three-plus innings in the New York Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. AL batting champion Yandy Díaz homered on the game’s first pitch, a 93 mph fastball from Rodón, who allowed three runs and five hits. Richie Palocios had a two-run drive on Rodón’s 60th and final offering on Wednesday. Rodón went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts during an injury-filled 2023. He is in the second season of a $162 million, six-year contract.

