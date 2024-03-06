Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón gives up 2 homers vs. Rays; Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani stays hot

Carlos Rodón gave up two more homers over three-plus innings in the New York Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. AL batting champion Yandy Díaz homered on the game’s first pitch, a 93 mph fastball from Rodón, who allowed three runs and five hits. Richie Palocios had a two-run drive on Rodón’s 60th and final offering on Wednesday. Rodón went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts during an injury-filled 2023. He is in the second season of a $162 million, six-year contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.