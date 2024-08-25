Yankees designate pitcher Tonkin for assignment, four months after claiming him from Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees shuffled their bullpen Sunday, designating Michael Tonkin for assignment and calling up Phil Bickford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Tonkin was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 appearances since being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on April 26. Tonkin posted a 1.84 ERA in his first 22 appearances with the Yankees but had a 5.74 ERA in his last 17 outings. The Yankees have seven days to trade, release or send Tonkin outright to the minors.

