Yankees designate pitcher Tonkin for assignment, four months after claiming him from Mets

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center right, stands on the mound after relieving Michael Tonkin (50) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees shuffled their bullpen Sunday, designating Michael Tonkin for assignment and calling up Phil Bickford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Tonkin was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 39 appearances since being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on April 26. Tonkin posted a 1.84 ERA in his first 22 appearances with the Yankees but had a 5.74 ERA in his last 17 outings. The Yankees have seven days to trade, release or send Tonkin outright to the minors.

