Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws 3 1/3 shutout innings in first rehab start at Double-A

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for Double-A Somerset in his first minor league rehab start since being sidelined in spring training by a right elbow injury. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner struck out five of the 11 batters he faced and walked none against the Hartford Yard Goats, a Colorado Rockies affiliate. He allowed two hits and threw 45 pitches, 34 for strikes. New York manager Aaron Boone, speaking before his team’s series opener Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, said Cole was expected to throw around 40-50 pitches and will probably need “at least a few” rehab outings before joining the Yankees’ rotation.

