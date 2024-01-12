Worst-to-first Texans provide hope for the 18 NFL teams that didn’t make the playoffs this season

The 18 NFL teams that missed the playoffs need look no further than the Houston Texans for inspiration. The Texans engineered a quick turnaround from a 3-13-1 season to a playoff berth under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Seven teams are looking for a new coach and several teams are in search of a new quarterback. This year’s draft is especially deep with potential passer upgrades.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.