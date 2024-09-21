World Series champion Rangers eliminated from postseason contention during final homestand

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The title defense for the Texas Rangers is over. The reigning World Series champions were eliminated from postseason contention during their last homestand of the season. The Rangers went into their matchup with Seattle eight games behind Minnesota for the third AL wild card with eight to go. The Twins won the season series 5-2. The Rangers didn’t lead the AL West after May 11. That’s after being in first place for all but one day through the first five months of last season.

