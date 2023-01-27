Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back on the sideline for Saturday night’s game against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday’s game at Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department says in a news release that Woodson was “doing well” and the medical team expects the second-year coach to resume his duties. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond filled in as the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

