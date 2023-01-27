Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes

By The Associated Press
Indiana coach Mike Woodson looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Allio]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back on the sideline for Saturday night’s game against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday’s game at Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department says in a news release that Woodson was “doing well” and the medical team expects the second-year coach to resume his duties. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond filled in as the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

