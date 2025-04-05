Wolf and New York City FC host Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (3-1-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +113, Minnesota United FC +215, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hannes Wolf leads New York City FC into a matchup with Minnesota United after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

NYCFC is 2-0-0 in home games. Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four. NYCFC has scored nine goals.

United is 1-1-1 on the road. United is 2-1 in matches decided by one goal.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez Batista has scored four goals for NYCFC. Wolf has three goals and one assist.

Kelvin Yeboah has scored four goals for United. Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has four goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.5 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Nico Cavallo (injured), Malachi Jones (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.