WNBA to play preseason game in Canada for second straight year

The WNBA will play a preseason game in Canada for the second consecutive year with the Los Angeles Sparks facing the Seattle Storm on May 5 in Edmonton, Alberta. The inaugural WNBA Canada Game last season saw the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx in front of a sold out crowd in Toronto. That preseason game set records for broadcast viewership, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

