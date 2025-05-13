WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A’ja Wilson went into last season trying to prove she was indeed the WNBA’s best player even if MVP voters thought otherwise in 2023.

She then went out and put together one of the best performances in league history.

The problem is her teammates didn’t all come along, and the two-time defending champion Aces never quite found their game and eventually were eliminated by eventual winner New York in the semifinals. As satisfying as last season was individually for Wilson, failing to meet Las Vegas’ high standards as a team sticks with her.

And that same drive that fueled her last season remains.

“I want to be the best,” Wilson said. “Normally, you’re classified the best when you win games and you win championships, so that was my whole mentality coming into this offseason. It was a long offseason. It was a long, dull offseason because we lost. Sometimes you need that ‘L’ to wake you up.”

The offseason, however, wasn’t a complete disappointment.

Her A’One signature Nike shoe was released earlier this month and became a big seller.

“I am overwhelmed a little bit because it means a lot to me,” Wilson said. “The love, the joy, the positivity behind it, seeing so many people want to buy it, it definitely has my heart full. So I’m grateful. I’m so excited to see what’s more to come.”

That includes what to come with the Aces this season.

Wilson and the Aces return with most of the core intact but with some notable changes. Las Vegas helped orchestrate a three-team trade in January that sent Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles and landed Jewell Loyd from Seattle. The Aces also have what is essentially a new player in Liz Kitley, a post player who was drafted 24th a year ago but didn’t play because of a torn ACL.

Plus, returning All-Star guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young should be healthy after playing through injuries last season.

“Me being healthy is a game changer, just getting everybody organized and being a leader and knowing the flows and ins and outs of the game,” Gray said. “A’ja, I think it only helps her as well. We can get into some actions and stuff. It’s hard when you look at it defensively. You have A’ja and you want to come double, who do you come off of? Who do you rotate to?”

That was part of why the Aces had their dominant two-year stretch. They could make opponents pay for placing too much attention on Wilson in the frontcourt, and she could take advantage when defenses backed off her to try to take away Las Vegas’ perimeter shooting.

It almost didn’t matter what kind of defense Wilson faced last season. She was on a mission from the beginning and averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds, joining the Houston Comets’ Cynthia Cooper in 1997 as the league’s only unanimous choices for MVP.

“She put together the single most greatest individual season in WNBA history,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Not only was it historical numbers-wise in the W, it would be the same in the NBA. It was just unprecedented.

“However, she was very upset with not winning a championship. So, to her, that was like, ‘How do I get more out of my teammates?’ We talked about it. We’ve got to get greatness out of everybody else. One person being great isn’t enough, and she recognizes that.”

A long, dull offseason.

Wilson doesn’t want to experience another one of those again, but she also knows the competition is fierce.

Defending champion New York and Breanna Stewart figure to be in the conversation again, Caitlin Clark-led Indiana upgraded in the offseason and became one of the favorites, and Minnesota and Napheesa Collier came oh-so-close after losing in overtime to the Liberty in Game 5 of the finals.

But Wilson senses a different vibe in the Aces’ locker room compared with last year at this time, one that more closely resembles the team that won it all in 2022 and 2023.

“It kind of sucks when the mindset (with other players) wasn’t where it is,” Wilson said. “But it’s also human nature. When you come in after winning back to back, you have this feeling of, ‘What else do we have to do?’ We’ve already executed and done more than people may have expected us to do.

“I think this year we’ve come in with a different mindset, understanding how hard it is to get there.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.