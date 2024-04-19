WNBA moving date of its preseason game in Canada to avoid potential conflict with NHL playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The WNBA is moving its preseason game in Canada between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm to May 4. The game was originally scheduled for May 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, but the NHL’s Oilers could potentially be hosting a Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings that day. The WNBA is playing a preseason game in Canada for the second straight year. Last season, the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx before a sold out crowd in Toronto. It set records for TV viewers, attendance and merchandise sales in Canada.

