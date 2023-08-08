WNBA hands out fines and a suspension a day after multiple ejections in two games

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after multiple players were ejected in a pair of games, the WNBA handed out the punishment to them. Ruthy Hebard received the only suspension Monday from the league as she will have to sit out one game for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in the Chicago Sky’s win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Wings’ guard Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from the game with 52 seconds left after making unnecessary contact with an official. She was fined for that as well for making inappropriate comments toward the official and publicly criticizing officiating after the loss. Courtney Williams was also fined for leaving the bench area. Layshia Clarendon, Brittney Sykes, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin were all fined for their actions in the Sparks-Mystics game.

