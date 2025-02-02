Wizards beat Timberwolves 105-103 to end 16-game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 31 points and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Saturday night to end a 16-game losing streak.

Jordan Poole scored 19 points, Bilal Coulibaly had 14 and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington win for the seventh time this season.

Washington, which led by seven with under four minutes to play, turned the ball over with 11 seconds left clinging to a two-point lead. But a 3-point try by Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker rimmed out with three seconds left. Corey Kispert grabbed the rebound and the Wizards ended a 21-game road slide.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 23 points and 12 rebounds — his first career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but Minnesota’s five-game winning streak ended.

Minnesota was playing without two starters. All-Star Anthony Edwards sat out with an illness and Julius Randle missed his first game with a groin injury, something coach Chris Finch said would keep him out “more than a few days.” Naz Reid, who started for the first time this season, left early in the third quarter with a right finger sprain.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, left, works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Krohn

Takeaways

Wizards: Guard Malcom Brogdon returned after missing 14 games with a right foot injury. He had three points, four assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

Timberwolves: Minnesota continues to get excellent ball movement, finishing with 29 assists.

Key moment

With Washington down 93-91, Valanciunas scored five points in a 9-0 run for a 99-93 lead with 3:52 to go.

Key stat

Kuzma, who did not shoot a free throw, scored 16 straight Wizards points in the second quarter.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. Washington is at Charlotte, and Minnesota hosts Sacramento.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.