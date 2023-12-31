Winnipeg visits Minnesota after Niederreiter’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-14-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -114, Jets -107; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after Nino Niederreiter’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Jets’ 4-2 win.

Minnesota is 16-14-4 overall and 3-3-0 against the Central Division. The Wild have committed 161 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank second in the league.

Winnipeg is 21-9-4 overall and 9-3-1 against the Central Division. The Jets have a +29 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 85 given up.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Jets won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Niederreiter led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 24 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: day to day (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Jets: David Gustafsson: day to day (lower body), Kyle Connor: out (knee), Rasmus Kupari: out (shoulder), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

