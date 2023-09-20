Wings win a WNBA playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas in 2016

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs after a 101-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. The Wings won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas for the 2016 season. Dallas will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday. Dallas became the first team in WNBA history to have seven double-digit scorers in a playoff game. Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier each scored 13 points, Kalani Brown added 12, Crystal Dangerfield had 11 and Natasha Howard 10. Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray added 19 for Atlanta. Rhyne Howard combined for 57 points to set a WNBA record.

