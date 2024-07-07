Wilson scores 28, grabs 10 rebounds as Aces beat Wings 104-85

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85. Wilson also grabbed 10 rebounds, her 11th double-double of the season, a made 11 of 22 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft, has 4,301 career points and moved past Sophia Young-Malcolm (4,300). Kelsey Plum added 23 points, Jackie Young scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 12 for the Aces. Odyssey Sims led the Wings (5-17) with 25 points, her most in a WNBA game since she scored 26 for the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 17, 2021. Natasha Howard added 14 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.