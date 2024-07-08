Willy Agada, Memo Rodríguez propel Sporting KC to 3-2 victory over Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Willy Agada scored twice in the first half, Memo Rodríguez had an early assist and scored the winner late, and Sporting Kansas City survived an own goal by keeper Tim Melia in a 3-2 victory over FC Dallas. Agada gave Sporting KC (5-13-5) the lead in the 11th minute when he used Rodríguez’s sixth assist of the season — off a corner kick — to score with a header from the center of the box. Agada found the net again in the 23rd minute, taking passes from rookie Alenis Vargas and defender Tim Leibold to score his seventh goal this season. Dallas (6-11-5) pulled within 2-1 at halftime when the ball caromed off Melia’s foot during a scramble in front of the net in the 30th minute.

