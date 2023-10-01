Williams 2 TD passes, Williford’s pick-six carry Murray State past Indiana State, 30-28

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DJ Williams fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Cole Rusk with eight minutes left to carry Murray State past Indiana State, 30-28 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools. Plez Lawrence ran for three touchdowns for Indiana State, including runs of 29- and 31-yards in the second half.

