Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis key resurgence for No. 23 Illinois in 95-74 romp past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Will Riley had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists off the bench and Kasparas Jakucionis had 24 points to help No. 23 Illinois get back on track with a 95-74 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Tomislav Ivisic added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Illini (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten), who lost four of their previous six games.

Femi Odukale had a season-high 22 points and Lu’Cye Patterson added 19 for the Gophers (12-12, 4-9), who got only 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer Dawson Garcia.

Illnesses and injuries factored in the recent struggles for the Illini. Despite 7-foot-1 center Ivisic playing through an ankle injury suffered during a loss at Rutgers on Thursday, they were closer to full strength — and it showed. The nation’s leading rebounding team had a 50-26 advantage in points in the paint.

Illinois has won eight straight in the series by an average margin of 18 points and is 38-8 against Minnesota in this century.

Takeaways

Illinois: Jakucionis, the freshman standout from Lithuania, matched his career high in scoring to fuel the ninth game of 90-plus points for the Illini this season. This team is averaging 85 points per game, the highest mark since the 1988-89 team that reached the NCAA Final Four.

Minnesota: Despite hitting their first three 3-pointers for the fast start they wanted, the Gophers had nothing else to lean on when their outside shots cooled off.

Key moment

After Odukale’s 3-pointer cut Minnesota’s deficit to seven, Ivisic backed Patterson into the paint and used an 11-inch height advantage for a drop-step layup with 1:45 left before halftime.

Key stat

The Illini are 33-25 in Big Ten road games over the last six seasons, the best record in the conference.

Up next

Illinois hosts UCLA on Tuesday. Minnesota plays at USC next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.