Wild’s Ryan Hartman gets suspended 2 games for tripping Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended two games for a dangerous trip of Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban Monday after a hearing with Hartman. This is Hartman’s second suspension of 2023 after getting one game for interference in April.

As a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement, Hartman forfeits $41,463 in salary. He’ll miss upcoming games Tuesday against St. Louis and Thursday at Nashville before being eligible to return Sunday against Chicago.

In a video announcing the suspension, player safety said Hartman intentionally sweeping DeBrincat’s feet out from under him in the third period Sunday made it rise to the level of supplemental discipline, along with Hartman’s prior history. He has been fined six times since making his NHL debut in 2015, including twice for tripping or slew-footing an opponent.

The suspension is just the latest blow to the Wild, who have lost seven in a row and won just five times in 19 games this season. The team earlier Monday fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods.

