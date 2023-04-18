Wild visit the Stars with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -153, Wild +128; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars in the with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

Dallas has an 18-4-5 record in Central Division games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 39-7-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 46-25-11 overall with a 17-8-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild are 23-11-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 40 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.