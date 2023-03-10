Wild visit the Sharks, aim to continue road winning streak

Minnesota Wild (37-21-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-34-12, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the San Jose Sharks looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

San Jose has a 19-34-12 record overall and a 6-18-8 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 10-15-6 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Minnesota has gone 16-11-4 on the road and 37-21-7 overall. The Wild are seventh in the league with 277 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has scored 19 goals with 63 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 20 goals and 39 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Andreas Johnsson: day to day (upper body), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.