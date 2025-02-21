Wild visit the Red Wings after Boldy’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (33-19-4, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-22-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -115, Wild -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-3 win over the New York Islanders.

Detroit has a 28-22-5 record overall and a 15-12-2 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 22-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 33-19-4 overall and 20-7-3 in road games. The Wild have a 30-3-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 21 goals and 38 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Wild. Jonas Brodin has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 1.8 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

