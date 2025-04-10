Wild visit the Flames after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (43-29-7, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (37-27-14, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Calgary Flames after the Wild knocked off the San Jose Sharks 8-7 in overtime.

Calgary is 37-27-14 overall and 20-12-6 at home. The Flames serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

Minnesota is 43-29-7 overall and 22-12-5 on the road. The Wild are 38-3-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Flames won 5-4 in the last matchup. Andrei Kuzmenko led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 30 goals and 31 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

