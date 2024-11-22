Wild visit the Flames after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (13-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-6-3, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Calgary Flames after Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary has an 8-3-0 record in home games and an 11-6-3 record overall. The Flames are 3-6-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Minnesota has gone 9-1-2 in road games and 13-3-3 overall. The Wild have given up 45 goals while scoring 66 for a +21 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has scored five goals with seven assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.