Wild try to keep win streak alive, visit the Lightning

Minnesota Wild (4-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0 record in home games and a 4-2 record overall. The Lightning have allowed 20 goals while scoring 26 for a +6 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 4-0-2 overall and 3-0-1 on the road. The Wild are 3-0-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has scored four goals with two assists for the Lightning. Emil Martinsen Lilleberg has over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has four goals and three assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-2-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Wild: 4-0-2, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 1.1 penalties and 2.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

