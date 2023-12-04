Wild take win streak into matchup against the Flames

Minnesota Wild (8-10-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-11-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 5-4-1 record at home and a 10-11-3 record overall. The Flames have allowed 79 goals while scoring 71 for a -8 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 8-10-4 overall and 3-6-2 in road games. The Wild have a -9 scoring differential, with 69 total goals scored and 78 allowed.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals and 11 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 20 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

