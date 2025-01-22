Wild take on the Utah Hockey Club in division play

Utah Hockey Club (20-19-7, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-15-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Utah Hockey Club.

Minnesota has gone 28-15-4 overall with a 10-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild are 26-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Utah is 20-19-7 overall and 6-6-2 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club are fifth in NHL play with 189 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 2-1 in the last meeting. Dylan Guenther led the Utah Hockey Club with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has scored 11 goals with 22 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 16 goals and 34 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.