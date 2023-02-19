Wild take on the Predators following shootout win

Nashville Predators (26-21-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-21-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -202, Predators +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Nashville Predators after the Wild defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout.

Minnesota is 9-7-0 against the Central Division and 29-21-5 overall. The Wild have a 22-7-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville is 26-21-6 overall with a 5-7-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators have a 19-6-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Predators won 2-1 in the previous meeting. Thomas Novak led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Predators. Colton Sissons has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (knee).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

