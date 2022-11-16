Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-5-2 on the road. The Penguins have a -1 scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 57 conceded.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored six goals with five assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has scored seven goals with 10 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

Penguins: Pierre-Olivier Joseph: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

