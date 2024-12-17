Wild take on the Panthers following Kaprizov’s 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (19-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Minnesota is 20-7-4 overall and 8-5-1 at home. The Wild have gone 18-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 19-11-2 overall and 10-6-1 on the road. The Panthers have committed 135 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has scored 22 goals with 25 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

