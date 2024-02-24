Wild take on the Kraken following Boldy’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (27-24-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-21-11, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -136, Wild +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Seattle Kraken after Matthew Boldy’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Wild’s 4-2 win.

Seattle has gone 12-9-5 in home games and 24-21-11 overall. The Kraken have a -2 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 157 given up.

Minnesota is 27-24-6 overall and 13-13-2 in road games. The Wild are fourth in the league with 255 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won 3-0 in the last meeting. Boldy led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 13 goals with 28 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 29 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.