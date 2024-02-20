Wild take on the Jets after Kaprizov’s hat trick

Minnesota Wild (26-23-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-15-5, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -157, Wild +132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Winnipeg Jets after Kirill Kaprizov recorded a hat trick in the Wild’s 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Winnipeg has gone 33-15-5 overall with a 12-3-1 record against the Central Division. The Jets have gone 11-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota is 5-8-0 against the Central Division and 26-23-6 overall. The Wild have conceded 181 goals while scoring 171 for a -10 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Jets won 3-2 in the last matchup. Sean Monahan led the Jets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Jets. Monahan has four goals over the past 10 games.

Kaprizov has 23 goals and 34 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.