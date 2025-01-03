Wild take on the Hurricanes after shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (24-11-4, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-13-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after the Wild knocked off the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout.

Carolina has a 14-4-0 record in home games and a 23-13-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 12-4-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 24-11-4 record overall and a 14-3-3 record in road games. The Wild have gone 8-3-2 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 15 goals with 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Wild. Jonas Brodin has scored two goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

