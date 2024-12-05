Wild take on the Ducks after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (17-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Wild knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 10-11-3 record overall and a 5-8-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks are 3-4-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 17-4-4 overall and 10-1-3 on the road. The Wild have a 6-1-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has six goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Wild. Jared Spurgeon has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.