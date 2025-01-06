Wild take on the Blues after Zuccarello’s 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (19-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-11-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues after Mats Zuccarello scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Minnesota has a 25-11-4 record overall and an 8-4-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild have gone 10-3-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

St. Louis has gone 19-18-4 overall with a 3-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blues have a 17-3-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 4-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 15 goals with 22 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Blues. Cam Fowler has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.