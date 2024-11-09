Wild take on the Blackhawks after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (10-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Chicago is 5-9-1 overall and 1-4-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks are 5-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 10-2-2 overall with a 1-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 2-0-1 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has two goals and seven assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has eight goals and seven assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

