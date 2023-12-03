Wild take on the Blackhawks after Dewar’s hat trick

Chicago Blackhawks (7-15, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-10-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -293, Blackhawks +231; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Connor Dewar’s hat trick against the Nashville Predators in the Wild’s 6-1 win.

Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-10-4 overall. The Wild have a -12 scoring differential, with 65 total goals scored and 77 allowed.

Chicago is 7-15 overall and 0-5-0 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -26 scoring differential, with 55 total goals scored and 81 conceded.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 11 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Jason Dickinson has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (lower body), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Cole Guttman: day to day (upper body), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.