Wild take on the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins

Minnesota Wild (12-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-5-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -192, Wild +160; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild.

Boston has a 19-5-5 record overall and a 10-2-2 record in home games. The Bruins have gone 18-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 5-9-2 on the road and 12-13-4 overall. The Wild have committed 136 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 17 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 14 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Charlie McAvoy: out (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: out (upper body), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.