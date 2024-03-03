Wild take losing streak into home matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (15-38-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-27-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -345, Sharks +269; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to stop their three-game skid when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Minnesota has a 28-27-6 record overall and a 14-12-4 record in home games. The Wild rank third in league play with 278 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

San Jose has a 6-20-4 record on the road and a 15-38-6 record overall. The Sharks are 9-21-4 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 29 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper-body), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Sharks: Ty Emberson: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

