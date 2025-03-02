Wild take losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (28-25-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-22-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -146, Bruins +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Boston Bruins as losers of three in a row.

Minnesota is 34-22-4 overall and 13-13-1 at home. The Wild have a 31-3-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Boston is 10-15-3 in road games and 28-25-8 overall. The Bruins have a -26 scoring differential, with 167 total goals scored and 193 conceded.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 32 goals and 43 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.