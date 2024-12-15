Wild play the Golden Knights following Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-6-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -132, Golden Knights +111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Minnesota is 8-4-1 in home games and 20-6-4 overall. The Wild have allowed 75 goals while scoring 95 for a +20 scoring differential.

Vegas has gone 8-5-3 on the road and 19-8-3 overall. The Golden Knights have an 8-1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 20 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has nine goals and 31 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

