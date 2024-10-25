Wild play the Flyers following Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (5-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Wild’s 4-2 win.

Philadelphia is 1-5-1 overall and 0-2-0 in home games. The Flyers have a -15 scoring differential, with 16 total goals scored and 31 allowed.

Minnesota is 4-0-1 in road games and 5-0-2 overall. The Wild have gone 5-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matvei Michkov has scored three goals with four assists for the Flyers. Jett Luchanko has over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has four goals and four assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 5-0-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.2 penalties and 2.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

