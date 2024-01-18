Wild lose captain Jared Spurgeon for rest of season with hip and back injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon will miss the remainder of the season because of injuries to his hip and back that will require separate surgeries.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Thursday that Spurgeon will have the procedure on his left hip done Feb. 6 and undergo the operation on his back approximately four weeks later. The Wild said Spurgeon is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September.

The 34-year-old Spurgeon, who is the team captain, has played in only 16 games this season due to his injuries. He has five assists and no goals.

Spurgeon has spent his entire 14-year career with the Wild. He posted a plus-32 rating in each of the last two seasons.

