Wild look to keep win streak alive, visit the Blues

Minnesota Wild (33-27-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (34-29-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 34-29-3 record overall and an 8-11-1 record in Central Division play. The Blues have gone 10-2-2 in games decided by one goal.

Minnesota has an 8-11-1 record in Central Division play and a 33-27-7 record overall. The Wild serve 11.4 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in league play.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 21 goals and 49 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 43 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed).

