Wild in action against the Coyotes after overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (26-34-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-27-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Arizona Coyotes after the Wild beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota has gone 31-27-7 overall with a 7-11-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild are fourth in NHL play serving 11.7 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona is 26-34-5 overall with an 8-11-3 record against the Central Division. The Coyotes are third in the league with 295 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 30 goals with 30 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored 25 goals with 30 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Johansson: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Travis Dermott: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.