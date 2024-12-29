Wild host the Senators after overtime win

Ottawa Senators (18-15-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-10-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -141, Senators +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota has a 22-10-4 record overall and a 9-7-1 record on its home ice. The Wild have a +10 scoring differential, with 106 total goals scored and 96 given up.

Ottawa is 8-9-1 on the road and 18-15-2 overall. The Senators are 11-5-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 23 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 13 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.