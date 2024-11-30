Wild host the Predators after Spurgeon’s 2-goal performance

Nashville Predators (7-12-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-4-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Predators +128; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Nashville Predators after Jared Spurgeon’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Wild’s 3-2 win.

Minnesota is 15-4-4 overall and 3-2-2 against the Central Division. The Wild are 7-1-2 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Nashville has gone 7-12-5 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Central Division games. The Predators are 7-2-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Predators: 3-3-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

